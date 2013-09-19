Gaddafi-tainted firm scoops EU contract

The EU’s newest IT agency has awarded a contract to a firm linked with the late Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s efforts to track, capture and torture people during the Libyan revolution.

Tallinn-based EU-Lisa, which is to manage all the databases connected to EU asylum, migration and border management policies, recently awarded a € 3.7 million contract to S.A. Bull N.V. and two other companies.

The so-called Eurodac Transfer deal, which concerns the collection of asylum seekers' finger...