Finland halts migrant transfer to Greece after UN criticism

Finland has suspended sending migrants back to Greece following the UN refugee agency's sharp criticism of conditions faced by asylum seekers in the Mediterranean country.
Finnish immigration minister Astrid Thors on Friday (18 April) announced that only if they receive written guarantees that migrants will be fairly processed, will they return migrants to Greece.
Last week, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees recommended that European states halt the sending of refuge...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here