Repopulating border barracks is illegal, says Barroso (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barroso to Copenhagen: border checks are illegal

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

One day after Berlin's angry reaction, EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has warned Copenhagen that its decision to reinstate customs checks at borders is illegal under EU rules. The Danish government maintains the contrary.

Denmark's envisaged customs checks, video surveillance and beefed up police presence "appear to put in question the smooth functioning of Europe's single market and the benefits that an integrated area without internal borders brings for both businesses and ci...

