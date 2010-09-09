Ad
German gambling monopolies don't limit addiction, says the ECJ (Photo: Flickr.com)

EU court strikes down Germany's gambling monopoly

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop,

In a landmark ruling that may "ruin" German state lotteries and bring in big gains for private betting companies, the EU's top court said that the current state monopoly on gambling is "unjustifiable" and in breach of EU law.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg said on Wednesday (8 September) that Germany had undermined its consumer-protection argument by letting state-run gambling companies engage in "intensive advertising campaigns" and by permitting a proliferation of automa...

