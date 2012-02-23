Ad
euobserver
Strasbourg court rules against Italy's decision to send migrants back to Libya (Photo: nobordernetwork)

Italy slammed by court over forced return of migrants to Libya

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday (23 February) ruled that Italy’s decision to send fleeing refugees and African migrants crossing the Mediterranean back to Libya was a violation of fundamental human rights.

“Returning migrants to Libya without examining their case exposed them to a risk of ill-treatment and amounted to collective expulsion,” said the Strasbourg court.

The ruling could have widespread implications for EU member states on how they handle and treat ev...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

