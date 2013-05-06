Ad
German Green Albrecht says the regulation will give people the opportunity to enforce their rights (Photo: Fritz Schumann)

Interview

The man behind the EU parliament's data regulation

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Jan Philipp Albrecht is overseeing one of the most extensive and complex pieces of legislation to ever hit the European Parliament.

Just 30 years old, the German Green MEP is the parliament’s top negotiator on the EU draft data protection regulation.

The regulation, first introduced by EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding in January 2012, promises to balance data rights with business interests.

The implications of the law are far-reaching, with its importance reflected ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

German Green Albrecht says the regulation will give people the opportunity to enforce their rights (Photo: Fritz Schumann)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

