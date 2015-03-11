Ad
Germany is leading efforts to weaken the EU data bill (Photo: BriYYZ)

German-led moves to weaken EU data bill a 'scandal'

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

German diplomatic cables and thousands of pages of leaked classified EU documents reveal behind-the-scenes efforts by governments to weaken the EU’s data protection bill.

LobbyPlag.eu, which obtained the cables and documents, on Tuesday (10 March), found that 132 of 151 (87%) changes by member states lowered privacy protections.

They say 40 (26%) are even lower than the current 1995 rules that the bill is supposed to update ...

National governments punch holes in EU data protection bill
