euobserver
The EU wants 'smarter management' of its borders (Photo: European Parliament)

EU 'homeland security' plan ratchets up border protection

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission on Monday (22 November) tabled an "Internal Security Strategy" with proposals ranging from cyber-squads fighting online fraud to enhanced border management and EU data systems to track potential terrorists taking a flight or wiring money to suspicious organisations.\n \nThe plan, which includes 41 actions to be regulated in the coming four years, is aimed at implementing the extra powers in the field of home affairs acquired by the EU once the Lisbon Treaty came into f...

euobserver

