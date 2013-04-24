MEPs vote down air passenger data scheme

Euro-deputies in the civil liberties committee on Wednesday (24 April) rejected a proposal obliging airline companies to pass personal details of EU passengers to member state authorities.

The bill, presented in 2011 by the European Commission as a key anti-terrorism measure, was thrown out by 30 votes to 25. It concerned the data of passengers flying into and out of the EU.

The vote was split along party political lines, with Greens, Socialists and Liberals mostly against and the...