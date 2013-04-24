Ad
euobserver
Kirkhope: vote 'did not show parliament in a good light' (Photo: angeloangelo)

MEPs vote down air passenger data scheme

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Euro-deputies in the civil liberties committee on Wednesday (24 April) rejected a proposal obliging airline companies to pass personal details of EU passengers to member state authorities.

The bill, presented in 2011 by the European Commission as a key anti-terrorism measure, was thrown out by 30 votes to 25. It concerned the data of passengers flying into and out of the EU.

The vote was split along party political lines, with Greens, Socialists and Liberals mostly against and the...

Rule of Law

Rule of Law
euobserver

