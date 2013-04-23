Ad
Syria conflict: daily reports of massacres, more than 70,000 dead, almost 5 million refugees (Photo: FreedomHouse2)

EU admits oil aid to Syria rebels will do little to help

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have agreed to start buying oil from Syrian rebels in a largely symbolic move designed to give moral support.

The decision, which entered into force on Tuesday (23 April), allows EU governments to buy crude oil and petrol and to supply the equipment and financial assistance needed to get it out of the country.

Under a control mechanism, governments must consult the rebellion's political wing, the Syrian National Coalition, before going ahead and must ensure transacti...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

