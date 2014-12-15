Ad
Talks are entering their final stage in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

States keen to protect identity of Europe's shadow rich

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU states are trying to stop the general public from finding out who really owns what in Europe’s offshore firms, trusts, foundations, and other opaque structures.

The anti-money laundering directive (AMLD) is entering the final stage of negotiations on Tuesday (16 December) in Brussels in so-called trialogue talks between MEPs, diplomats, and European Commission officials.

It's designed to clamp down on tax evasion and organised crime.

Some campaigners say it could also h...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

