Invitations sent out for next EU-Russia 'summit'

Russia’s Vladimir Putin became persona non grata in EU capitals when he annexed Crimea.
They didn’t blacklist him. But, in March, EU leaders decided to “cancel the next EU-Russia summit” and to “not hold bilateral regular meetings”.
The ban doesn’t cover multilateral events, like the recent EU-Asia summit in Italy, or special events, like the earlier D-Day memorial in Deauville, France...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.