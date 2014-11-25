Ad
euobserver
EU leaders with Putin and Poroshenko at a mini-plenary in the Asia summit in Milan (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Feature

Invitations sent out for next EU-Russia 'summit'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
EU leaders with Putin and Poroshenko at a mini-plenary in the Asia summit in Milan (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Russia’s Vladimir Putin became persona non grata in EU capitals when he annexed Crimea.

They didn’t blacklist him. But, in March, EU leaders decided to “cancel the next EU-Russia summit” and to “not hold bilateral regular meetings”.

The ban doesn’t cover multilateral events, like the recent EU-Asia summit in Italy, or special events, like the earlier D-Day memorial in Deauville, France...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

'Ruscism' is threat to European stability
Kasparov: Stop Putin now or pay the price later
Merkel: Russia cannot veto EU expansion
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections