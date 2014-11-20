For Europe, Iran is more than the nuclear problem

The EU’s approach to Iran has emerged as one of the few successes of European foreign policy.

In particular, the signing of an interim agreement in November 2013 that put limits on Tehran’s nuclear programme, brokered by then-EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, marked a historic victory for EU diplomacy.

Ashton continues to lead negotiations with Iran on behalf of the international community despite the end of her term as EU high representative, aiming to reach a “comprehe...