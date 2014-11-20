Ad
euobserver
The EU's rules limiting bank bonuses are valid, a top ECJ officer said Thursday, rejecting a legal challenge by the UK. (Photo: avail)

EU court to throw out UK's bank bonus challenge

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The UK is set to lose its legal battle to overturn EU rules capping bank bonuses after a top legal officer in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said London's case had "no legitimate grounds".

The rules, which came into force this year, limit bankers' bonuses to the equivalent of their salary. Payments worth up to two times salary may be permitted but only on the basis of a vote by shareholders.

In an opinion released on Thursday (20 November), Advocate General Niilo Jaaskinen s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

UK launches court challenge against EU bank bonus deal
UK isolated as EU ministers agree bank bonus cap
The EU's rules limiting bank bonuses are valid, a top ECJ officer said Thursday, rejecting a legal challenge by the UK. (Photo: avail)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections