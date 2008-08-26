Poland in fresh probe on CIA jail claims

Poland has launched an internal probe into old allegations that it hosted a secret prison used by the CIA to move terrorist suspects around the world.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has "asked the prosecutor general to hold a detailed investigation to clarify the matter," his spokesman told AP on Monday (25 August).

The National Prosecutor's Office had earlier said the probe is about "CIA prisons," refusing to confirm if it began three weeks ago or as far back as January.

The in...