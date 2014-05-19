Bulgaria’s ugly underside: 'containing' a refugee crisis

“The Bulgarian guards found us, pointed their guns at us and started beating us,” the 25-year-old Afghan said, describing what happened to him on 11 January.

“Afterward, they put us in the car and took us to the border. They took all our phones and money and any valuables we had. Before releasing us, they beat us again and pointed to Turkey and told us to go there.”

Faced with the prospect late last year of growing numbers of Syrians and other asylum seekers and migrants arriving...