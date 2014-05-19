Ad
euobserver
Containment does not pretend to solve a crisis, or even to treat its victims humanely (Photo: Pulpolux)

Bulgaria’s ugly underside: 'containing' a refugee crisis

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Bill Frelick, Brussels,

“The Bulgarian guards found us, pointed their guns at us and started beating us,” the 25-year-old Afghan said, describing what happened to him on 11 January.

“Afterward, they put us in the car and took us to the border. They took all our phones and money and any valuables we had. Before releasing us, they beat us again and pointed to Turkey and told us to go there.”

Faced with the prospect late last year of growing numbers of Syrians and other asylum seekers and migrants arriving...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Europe’s race to the bottom on protecting refugees from Syria
Zaatari: Birth of a new city in EU neighbourhood
Threat of voter fraud haunts EU vote in Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia
Containment does not pretend to solve a crisis, or even to treat its victims humanely (Photo: Pulpolux)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections