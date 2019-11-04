Optimism and populism clash in central Europe

Academics and young women could help to protect democracy and rule of law in central Europe, a new study has indicated.
People in the region "almost unanimously endorsed academic institutions as a 'force for good'," according to the Open Society Foundations (OSF), a US-based group which promotes liberal values.
Women born after 1997 were also "a voice of reason", it said in a repo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
