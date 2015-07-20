Ad
euobserver
Avramopoulos: 'This shows that a voluntary scheme is difficult to implement and whenever it was tried before, it has failed' (Photo: European council)

EU states fall short on asylum targets

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Interior ministers in Brussels on Monday (20 July) fell short of a European Commission-proposed target to relocate 40,000 asylum seekers arriving in Greece and Italy over the next two years.

Instead they agreed to relocate 32,356 with Austria and Hungary refusing to take any asylum-seekers, despite the plan being billed by EU leaders last month as a demonstration of European solidarity.

The original relocation proposal announced earlier this year by the European commission calle...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU to fast-track asylum returns to Western Balkans
Rule of Law

