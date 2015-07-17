Ad
Almost 60% of all arrivals in Greece from January to June this year were from either Syria or Eritrea (Photo: iom.int)

Spain causing concern on EU migrant relocation

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ministers are still waiting for Spain to pledge how many asylum seekers it will relocate, after months of wrangling.

The delay is causing concern, as member states want to divvy up relocation numbers when they meet in Brussels on Monday (20 July).

Ministers already discussed the issue at a meeting in Luxembourg earlier this month and Germany and France have announced they’d take in several thousand each.

But an EU source told this website Spain still hasn’t put numbers on th...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU ministers at odds on relocating 40,000 migrants
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

