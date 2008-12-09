Ad
euobserver
The oil and gas sector is one of the most prone to corruption and state capture (Photo: Gazprom)

Russian firms most likely to use bribes abroad

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Companies based in Russia are perceived as being the most frequently engaged in bribing high-level politicians when doing business abroad, a survey released on Tuesday (9 December) - international anti-corruption day - reveals.

Transparency International's 2008 Bribe Payers Index (BPI) ranked 22 leading international and regional exporting countries according to the \ntendency of their firms to use bribes abroad.

The 22 countries selected for the BPI account for around 75 percent...

Tags

euobserver

