EU mulls plans to capture and destroy migrant boats disembarking from Libya (Photo: Royal Netherlands Navy)

EU mulls boat-sinking plans to curb migrant smugglers

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Plans to destroy boats used by EU-bound migrants are among a list of ten EU-led solutions to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean.

The ideas were announced following a joint-meeting between EU interior and foreign affairs ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (20 April) and as part of a larger policy response on migration.

EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters a poli...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Mass drowning prompts talk of EU search-and-rescue operation
Rule of Law

