Commission official to bridge 'supervision gap' of Swift agreement

Pressed by the coming into force of the "Swift agreement" on 1 August, the EU commission is about to appoint an interim "technician" to oversee the searches conducted by US authorities on European bank transactions as part of anti-terrorist investigations.
The supervisor's task is to check the way American investigators are conducting their searches through the personal data of Europeans whenever they have a lead on a terrorism suspect receiving or sending money via the old continent.
