Ad
euobserver
The EU supervisor will have a technical but important job (Photo: Xoe Cranberry)

Commission official to bridge 'supervision gap' of Swift agreement

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Pressed by the coming into force of the "Swift agreement" on 1 August, the EU commission is about to appoint an interim "technician" to oversee the searches conducted by US authorities on European bank transactions as part of anti-terrorist investigations.

The supervisor's task is to check the way American investigators are conducting their searches through the personal data of Europeans whenever they have a lead on a terrorism suspect receiving or sending money via the old continent.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The EU supervisor will have a technical but important job (Photo: Xoe Cranberry)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections