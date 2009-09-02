Commission proposes co-ordinated refugee resettlement across EU

Confronted with the issue of increasing numbers of irregular migrants attempting to arrive on Europe's shores, the European Commission on Wednesday proposed a scheme to co-ordinate across the bloc the resettlement of refugees from countries beyond the EU.
The EU executive hopes that the new scheme, the "Joint EU Resettlement Programme", in letting in more refugees that it chooses itself, will ease the flows of migrants trying to sneak into Europe outside the normal immigration channels....
