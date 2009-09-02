Ad
euobserver
Shelter for refugees fleeing violence is an international obligation, but some member states view it as a burden (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commission proposes co-ordinated refugee resettlement across EU

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Confronted with the issue of increasing numbers of irregular migrants attempting to arrive on Europe's shores, the European Commission on Wednesday proposed a scheme to co-ordinate across the bloc the resettlement of refugees from countries beyond the EU.

The EU executive hopes that the new scheme, the "Joint EU Resettlement Programme", in letting in more refugees that it chooses itself, will ease the flows of migrants trying to sneak into Europe outside the normal immigration channels....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Shelter for refugees fleeing violence is an international obligation, but some member states view it as a burden (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections