Growing concern over EU counterfeit drug problem

Senior EU policy makers are becoming increasingly concerned as further evidence suggests the region is awash with counterfeit medicines.

The illegal drugs frequently contain too much, too little or no active ingredient at all, or they may contain toxic substances, posing a risk to the lives of EU patients.

On Monday (7 December), EU industry commissioner Gunter Verheugen said the extent of the problem is highly alarming.

"The number of counterfeit medicines arriving in Eu...