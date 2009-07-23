Ad
Jacques Barrot sought to allay MEP concerns (Photo: European Commission)

EU looking for better deal on data transfer

Rule of Law
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU justice commissioner Jacques Barrot on Wednesday denied accusations that the European parliament was being sidelined from discussions with the US on the transfer of financial data.

In addition, Mr Barrot said the commission - set to gain a new mandate this month to renegotiate the terms under which financial data is transferred to the US for counter-terrorism purposes - will be pushing hard for favourable deal.

"We must negotiate an agreement based on reciprocity rather than ...

Rule of Law
