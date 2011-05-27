They got him!

After almost sixteen years on the run, Bosnian Serb war crimes suspect Ratko Mladić has been finally apprehended by Serbian security forces. The arrest took place in the quiet northern Serbian village of Lazarevo. Serbian President Boris Tadić has said that the process to extradite General Mladić to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague is under way.

Following the arrest of Radovan Karadzić in 2008, Mladić had become the most prominent Bosnian...