Serbia arrests 'Bosnia butcher' Mladic

Bosnian Serb war general Ratko Mladic, charged with genocide, crimes against humanity and the killing of thousands of civilians in Srebrenica, was arrested on Thursday (26 May). The move is likely to boost the Serbian government's efforts to move further on the EU path.

Dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia" for the massacre of Srebrenica in 1995 in which some 7,500 Muslim men and boys were executed under his command, Mladic was arrested some sixteen years after being charged in absentia by the...