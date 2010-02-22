Ad
euobserver
The human rights court in Strasbourg has a backlog of 120,000 cases (Photo: EUobserver)

Rights court reforms to deal with huge backlog

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Ministers from the 47 countries adhering to the European Court of Human Rights have agreed to reform the institution, so as to speed up the processing of its backlog of 120,000 cases.

Switzerland, which currently holds the chairmanship of the council's committee of ministers, organised a two-day conference in Interlaken at the end of last week in order to tackle the problems facing the Strasbourg-based court.

As it openly admits on its own website, the court dealing with human rig...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The human rights court in Strasbourg has a backlog of 120,000 cases (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections