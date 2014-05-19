EU top job candidates back new strategy on gay rights

European Commission President candidates say they back an EU-wide strategy to support the fundamental rights of gay people.
All but one responded to EUobserver's questions on implementing a roadmap for the LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual, and trans] community.
Pro-gay rights groups and MEPs over the years have criticised the European Commission, which proposes laws, for failing to put forward a dedicated policy.
Last year, EU commissioner for justice Viviane Reding drew crit...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
