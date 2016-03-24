Europe builds tower of babble against terrorism

The dust has hardly settled from the terrorist attacks in Brussels, but the recriminations and remedies are already being voiced loudly across Europe and beyond.
Brave little Belgium is bearing the brunt of the blame, as critics point to its complex federal structure, linguistic divide, and apparently weak efforts to coordinate police and security services in the face of the Islamic State terror threat.
France said much the same after suffering its own attacks in Paris last Novem...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here