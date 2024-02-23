Ad
Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo (l), Polish prime minister Donald Tusk (c), and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Warsaw on Friday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU rewards Tusk's Poland on rule of law with €137bn

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is to reward Poland's new government with €137bn for undoing the rule-of-law misdemeanours of its predecessor, in a lesson for Hungary.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the move while visiting Warsaw on Friday (23 February).

"I have good news. Next week the college [of EU commissioners] will come forward with two decisions on European funds that are currently blocked for Poland. These decisions will lead to up to €137bn for Poland," she s...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

