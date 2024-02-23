EU rewards Tusk's Poland on rule of law with €137bn

The EU is to reward Poland's new government with €137bn for undoing the rule-of-law misdemeanours of its predecessor, in a lesson for Hungary.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the move while visiting Warsaw on Friday (23 February).

"I have good news. Next week the college [of EU commissioners] will come forward with two decisions on European funds that are currently blocked for Poland. These decisions will lead to up to €137bn for Poland," she s...