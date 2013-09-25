Ad
euobserver
Miljenic said Croatia would take urgent steps to align their warrant law to match EU acquis (Photo: European Commission)

EU threats force Croatia to change law

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it will not lift its threat to fine Croatia despite assurances from Zagreb that it will swiftly amend its European Arrest Warrant (EAW) law in line with EU demands.

Croatia’s minister of justice Orsat Miljenic told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (25 September) that “the amendment should enter into force as soon as possible and by 1 January 2014 at the latest.”

Miljenic’s pronouncement backtracks earlier statements made by Croatia’s Prime Minister Z...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Croatia to face EU fine after 'abusing' trust
Miljenic said Croatia would take urgent steps to align their warrant law to match EU acquis (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections