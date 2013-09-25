EU threats force Croatia to change law

The European Commission says it will not lift its threat to fine Croatia despite assurances from Zagreb that it will swiftly amend its European Arrest Warrant (EAW) law in line with EU demands.

Croatia’s minister of justice Orsat Miljenic told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (25 September) that “the amendment should enter into force as soon as possible and by 1 January 2014 at the latest.”

Miljenic’s pronouncement backtracks earlier statements made by Croatia’s Prime Minister Z...