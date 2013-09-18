Stolen EU funds in the billions, top official says

The annual theft of EU funds is around €500 million, but a top European Commission official says the figure is likely in the billions.
“We have reasons to believe that the real figure is closer to billions than to millions,” Francoise Le Bail, who heads the commission’s justice directorate-general, told the European Parliament's civil liberties committee on Wednesday (18 September).
The current €500 million figure arises from statistics sent to Olaf, the EU anti-fraud office, by m...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
