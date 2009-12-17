Eurojust chief quits over power abuse scandal

The head Eurojust, the EU's anti-crime agency, resigned on Wednesday after he was suspended for 30 days for having put pressure on Portuguese prosecutors in order to stop a corruption probe involving Prime Minister Jose Socrates.

The Hague-based EU body on Thursday tried to distance itself from the scandal around the Portuguese prosecutor Jose da Mota, who has chaired the board of Eurojust for the past two years.

Eurojust will not suffer any image damage because this was a "natio...