euobserver
The allegations against Jose da Mota puts Eurojust in a bad light (Photo: European Commission)

Eurojust chief embroiled in Portuguese corruption scandal

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU's judicial co-operation body, Eurojust, on Wednesday tried to distance itself from a scandal involving its head, Jose da Mota, who allegedly put pressure on prosecutors in order to stop a corruption probe involving Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Socrates.

"For the time being, Eurojust does not want to comment on this case. It is a national case in Portugal and Eurojust is not involved in this case," Johannes Thuy, a spokesman for the Hague-based EU body told this website.

P...

Rule of Law
