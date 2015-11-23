Ad
Police and military were a regular sight this weekend in much emptier than normal Brussels (Photo: Miguel Discart)

Belgian police arrest 16 in anti-terror raid

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Belgian police arrested 16 suspects in a raid on Sunday evening (22 November), but fugitive terror suspect Salah Abdeslam was not among them.

Authorities carried out 22 house searches in Belgium related to their investigation into a possible planned attack on Brussels, which has seen the centre of the city in a near-lockdown this weekend.

Nineteen of the arrests were made in the Brussels region and three in Charleroi, fifty kilometers south of the Belgian capital. No explosive...

