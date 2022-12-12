Ad
euobserver
Metsola (c) wants Eva Kaili removed as vice-president of the European parliament (Photo: © European Union 2022 - Source : EP)

Kaili set to lose vice-president seat as Qatar fallout hits MEPs

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greek socialist Eva Kaili is set to lose her seat as vice-president of the European Parliament after being arrested and charged with corruption in an affair linked to Qatari influence peddling.

Political group leaders in the so-called conference of presidents are meeting on Tuesday (13 December) to discuss her removal from office.

Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, on Monday told the plenary in Strasbourg that Kaili's term as vice-president must be brought ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

