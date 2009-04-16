Ad
euobserver
Europe must do more than say nice words to ensure that business respects human rights, says the UN (Photo: European Commission)

EU must ensure business respects human rights, says UN

Rule of Law
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

United Nations special representative on human rights and business John Ruggie told MEPs on Thursday (16 April) that governments must step up to the plate and accept their role in preventing human rights abuses related to business.

While admitting that the international community was still only in the early stages of dealing with the topic, Mr Ruggie said the status quo was unacceptable.

"One thing is clear, even in this early state, business as usual isn't good enough for anybo...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
euobserver

