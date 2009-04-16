EU must ensure business respects human rights, says UN

United Nations special representative on human rights and business John Ruggie told MEPs on Thursday (16 April) that governments must step up to the plate and accept their role in preventing human rights abuses related to business.

While admitting that the international community was still only in the early stages of dealing with the topic, Mr Ruggie said the status quo was unacceptable.

"One thing is clear, even in this early state, business as usual isn't good enough for anybo...