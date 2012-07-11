Romania's political turmoil may hit Schengen bid

Romania's current constitutional turmoil may ultimately result in its longed-for entry into the EU's passport-free zone being delayed still further, the European Commission has warned.
"I am seriously concerned about the rapidly evolving situation," EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding said Wednesday (10 July) in Brussels.
She said she “would not exclude that pressure will increase on the European Commission to continue its special judicial and anti-corruption monitoring of Roma...
