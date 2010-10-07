EU debate on terror alert exposes lack of joint approach

EU interior ministers have agreed to pre-warn each other before publishing terrorist threat warnings in future following a scattered response to the US terror alert.

Speaking to press after the ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday (7 October), the Belgian EU presidency's home affairs chief, Annemie Turtelboom, said EU capitals have agreed to pre-notify the EU's Brussels-based intelligence-sharing bureau, the Joint Situation Centre, prior to raising national threat levels.

