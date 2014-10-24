Ad
'Without evidence you cannot accuse anyone,' said Orban

Hungary's Orban stonewalls US corruption allegations

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary is demanding the US hand over evidence after the Americans placed an entry ban on six officials close to Viktor Orban’s government last week.

The Hungarian prime minister in Brussels on Friday (24 October) told reporters that his country would not launch any investigation into the corruption allegations on the six without first seeing some proof.

“Without evidence you cannot accuse anyone,” he said. One of the accused is reportedly his own special advisor.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

'Without evidence you cannot accuse anyone,' said Orban (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

