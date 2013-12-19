Italy asylum conditions spark EU threat of legal action

Poor detention conditions for asylum seekers in Italy sparked threats of legal action by the European Commission on Wednesday (18 December).
A covert video circulated earlier in the week shows Italian authorities hosing down naked asylum seekers outside in the cold at a centre in Lampedusa.
“The images we have seen from the detention centre in Lampedusa are appalling and unacceptable,” said EU commissioner for home affairs Cecilia Malmstrom.
Malmstrom said the commission wou...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
