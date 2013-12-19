Ad
Thousands have died in their attempt to cross the Mediterranean and desert to reach Europe this year (Photo: noborder network)

Italy asylum conditions spark EU threat of legal action

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Poor detention conditions for asylum seekers in Italy sparked threats of legal action by the European Commission on Wednesday (18 December).

A covert video circulated earlier in the week shows Italian authorities hosing down naked asylum seekers outside in the cold at a centre in Lampedusa.

“The images we have seen from the detention centre in Lampedusa are appalling and unacceptable,” said EU commissioner for home affairs Cecilia Malmstrom.

Malmstrom said the commission wou...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU countries offered €6,000 per head to take in refugees
