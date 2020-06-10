Poland 'crossed rubicon' against EU court injunction

Poland has "crossed the rubicon" with its first political trial of a judge, in violation of an EU court injunction, Polish judges said.

The EU Court of Justice, on 8 April, ordered Poland to suspend the work of a new disciplinary tribunal on grounds it lacked political independence and that its activities would cause "serious and irreparable harm to the interests of the EU".

But on Tuesday morning (9 June), the new tribunal met in Warsaw anyway.

The disciplinary board, which...