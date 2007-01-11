Ad
EU urges crack down on the sales of violent computer and video games (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Brussels to file EU sanctions for violent games sale

Rule of Law
by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Commission is planning to introduce a list of common sanctions against retailers selling violent video games to children while leaving it to member states to identify such games.

EU justice and security commissioner Franco Frattini told journalists on Wednesday (10 January) that he would file new and stricter rules governing the sale of video games to children under 16 before this year's summer break.

"I do want to harmonise rules punishing people illegally selling p...

