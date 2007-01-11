Brussels to file EU sanctions for violent games sale

The European Commission is planning to introduce a list of common sanctions against retailers selling violent video games to children while leaving it to member states to identify such games.
EU justice and security commissioner Franco Frattini told journalists on Wednesday (10 January) that he would file new and stricter rules governing the sale of video games to children under 16 before this year's summer break.
"I do want to harmonise rules punishing people illegally selling p...
