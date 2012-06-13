Ad
euobserver
The Commission has announced plans to set up a European Cybercrime Centre in 2013 (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence)

Parliament demands single EU voice on cyber-security

Rule of Law
Digital
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs in Strasbourg have urged the European Commission to propose harmonised EU measures to combat cybercrime.

A non-binding report drafted by Bulgarian centre-left MEP Ivailo Kalfin analysing the extent of online security in the EU was overwhelmingly adopted Tuesday (12 June), with a 573 to 90 majority.

The Parliament wants the Commission to come forward with pan-EU minimum standards and protocols to improve the reaction time and resilience of the internet system in Europe. The r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawDigital

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU cyber-security legislation on the horizon
EU online banking increasingly hit by cyber attacks
Kroes demands internet security strategy
EU to set up anti-cyber-crime centre
The Commission has announced plans to set up a European Cybercrime Centre in 2013 (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence)

Tags

Rule of LawDigital

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections