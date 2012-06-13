Parliament demands single EU voice on cyber-security

MEPs in Strasbourg have urged the European Commission to propose harmonised EU measures to combat cybercrime.

A non-binding report drafted by Bulgarian centre-left MEP Ivailo Kalfin analysing the extent of online security in the EU was overwhelmingly adopted Tuesday (12 June), with a 573 to 90 majority.

The Parliament wants the Commission to come forward with pan-EU minimum standards and protocols to improve the reaction time and resilience of the internet system in Europe. The r...