Parliament demands single EU voice on cyber-security

MEPs in Strasbourg have urged the European Commission to propose harmonised EU measures to combat cybercrime.
A non-binding report drafted by Bulgarian centre-left MEP Ivailo Kalfin analysing the extent of online security in the EU was overwhelmingly adopted Tuesday (12 June), with a 573 to 90 majority.
The Parliament wants the Commission to come forward with pan-EU minimum standards and protocols to improve the reaction time and resilience of the internet system in Europe. The r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.