euobserver
Home affairs ministers want to have another EU-US deal as quickly as possible (Photo: Council of European Union)

Ministers want to give EU-US bank data deal another try

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU interior ministers want to negotiate a new agreement with the US on bank data transfers after the European Parliament struck down an interim deal earlier this month, blocking American authorities from tracking down terrorism funding via Europe.

"We want to have an agreement with the US. We see this as being a fundamental element of our co-operation in attempts to combat international terrorism," Spanish interior minister Alfredo Rubalcaba said during a press conference on Thursday (2...

