Sick leave is no holiday, rules EU court

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that taking time off work due to illness is not a holiday.
European employees off work for extended sick leave must receive all the holiday time they have accumulated in that period, the 27-state bloc's top court has found.
In a judgement released on Tuesday (20 January), the ECJ settled a long-running battle over whether workers kept or lost their holiday rights while away from the job because they were sick.
"A worker does not ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here