euobserver
Workers will be happy at the ruling, but bosses say it comes at the wrong time (Photo: EUobserver)

Sick leave is no holiday, rules EU court

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that taking time off work due to illness is not a holiday.

European employees off work for extended sick leave must receive all the holiday time they have accumulated in that period, the 27-state bloc's top court has found.

In a judgement released on Tuesday (20 January), the ECJ settled a long-running battle over whether workers kept or lost their holiday rights while away from the job because they were sick.

"A worker does not ...

Rule of Law
euobserver

