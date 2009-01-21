Sick leave is no holiday, rules EU court

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that taking time off work due to illness is not a holiday.

European employees off work for extended sick leave must receive all the holiday time they have accumulated in that period, the 27-state bloc's top court has found.

In a judgement released on Tuesday (20 January), the ECJ settled a long-running battle over whether workers kept or lost their holiday rights while away from the job because they were sick.

"A worker does not ...