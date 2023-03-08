Will verdict in killing of Slovak journalist be a rare sign of hope?

Five years ago, a young investigative Slovak journalist named Ján Kuciak was shot and killed, along with his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová.

The Slovak authorities are now close to delivering a verdict in the trial of the alleged mastermind of the murder, offering an example to other European countries of how to challenge impunity for journalist killings and put in place national press freedom reforms.

Yet much remains in the balanc...