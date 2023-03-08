Ad
euobserver
Floral tributes outside the home where Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová, were murdered in 2018 (Photo: Miro Kern)

Will verdict in killing of Slovak journalist be a rare sign of hope?

Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Tom Gibson, Brussels,

Five years ago, a young investigative Slovak journalist named Ján Kuciak was shot and killed, along with his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová.

The Slovak authorities are now close to delivering a verdict in the trial of the alleged mastermind of the murder, offering an example to other European countries of how to challenge impunity for journalist killings and put in place national press freedom reforms.

Yet much remains in the balanc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Tom Gibson is the lead advocate covering the Brussels institutions of the EU for the Committee to Protect Journalists working to strengthen the EU’s positions on press freedom, domestically and internationally. Previously, he worked in Africa for Protection International and Amnesty International.

Related articles

Violence stalks Europe's journalists
Malta PM accused of 'blackmail' over slain reporter
Shock gives way to division after Slovak gay bar shooting
For Ukrainian journalists, the biggest challenge is yet to come
Floral tributes outside the home where Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová, were murdered in 2018 (Photo: Miro Kern)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Tom Gibson is the lead advocate covering the Brussels institutions of the EU for the Committee to Protect Journalists working to strengthen the EU’s positions on press freedom, domestically and internationally. Previously, he worked in Africa for Protection International and Amnesty International.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections