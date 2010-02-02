Merkel clashes with Switzerland over 'stolen' bank data

Germany's centre-right government is considering paying an informant €2.5 million for data on alleged tax evaders in Switzerland, a move the Alpine country slammed as illegal.

"Our goal is to get possession of this data, if it is relevant," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference on Monday (1 February), after debating the issue in her cabinet over the week-end, Spiegel Online reports.

The disk offered to the German government for €2.5 million contains data on so...