Some MEPs raised their concern that Guantanamo inmates might turn into terrorists (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs urge EU states to take Guantanamo prisoners

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Wednesday (4 February) urged EU states to take in prisoners from Guantanamo Bay if the US asks them to, after the European Commission said compliant countries could get financial aid.

MEPs voted by 542 in support of the resolution, with just 55 against despite security concerns linked to the move.

Of the 242 prisoners left in the US-run prison camp in Cuba, 62 will need to be resettled, the majority of whom are Chinese-Muslims, Algerians, Tunisians, Syri...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

